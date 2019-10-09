Sweetwater County Arrests: October 8 – October 9, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

ELLIS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order
    • Status:  Bond: #5183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

BEARD, DANNY MARTIN

Age: 25
Address: WILLISTON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ANDREW MCMAHEN, KERRY JAMES

Age: 32
Address: EVERETT, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

GILES, TAMARA SUE

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond:  Court: RS Municipal Court

 

COUET, SAMUEL DAVID

Age: 22
Address: BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond:  Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HICKS, CARINA

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status:  Bond:  Court: RS Municipal Court

