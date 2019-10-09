Sweetwater County Arrests: October 8 – October 9, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

ELLIS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Stalking – Violation of Protection Order Status: Bond: #5183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEARD, DANNY MARTIN Age: 25 Address: WILLISTON, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDREW MCMAHEN, KERRY JAMES Age: 32 Address: EVERETT, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GILES, TAMARA SUE Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-10-08 Scheduled Release: 2019-10-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court



COUET, SAMUEL DAVID Age: 22 Address: BROOKLYN PARK, MN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-10-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

