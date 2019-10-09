Sweetwater County Arrests: October 8 – October 9, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ELLIS, NICHOLAS MICHAEL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Violation of Protection Order
- Status: Bond: #5183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BEARD, DANNY MARTIN
Age: 25
Address: WILLISTON, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDREW MCMAHEN, KERRY JAMES
Age: 32
Address: EVERETT, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GILES, TAMARA SUE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Scheduled Release: 2019-10-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
COUET, SAMUEL DAVID
Age: 22
Address: BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5179, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HICKS, CARINA
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court