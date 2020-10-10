Sweetwater County Arrests: October 9 – October 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KING, KENTON JAMES
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-09
Scheduled Release: 2021-03-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
KENDALL, MERLIN CHRISTOPHER
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-09
Scheduled Release: 2020-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT