Sweetwater County Arrests: October 9 – October 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

KING, KENTON JAMES

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-09
Scheduled Release: 2021-03-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court

KENDALL, MERLIN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-10-09
Scheduled Release: 2020-10-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

