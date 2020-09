Sweetwater County Arrests: September 1 – September 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MATA, ROXANNE Age: 25 Address: SAN JUAN, TX Booking: 2020-09-01 Released: 2020-09-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #6879, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIERRA, ROBERTO CARLOS Age: 48 Address: SAN DIEGO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6883, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCATES, STEVEN LEE Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-09-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6882, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MADSEN, DAVID WAYNE Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-01 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6881, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6881, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #6881, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

