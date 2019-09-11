Sweetwater County Arrests: September 10 – September 11, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WINCHESTER, JAMES ALAN Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH Age: 29 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5039, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



LAMOREAUX MCCLELLAN, KRISTOPHER ALBERT Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BREAUX, RYAN KEITH Age: 22 Address: GUEYDAN, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CANFORD, MELLIUM PARSON Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY