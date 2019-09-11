Sweetwater County Arrests: September 10 – September 11, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WINCHESTER, JAMES ALAN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5040, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH
Age: 29
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5039, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
LAMOREAUX MCCLELLAN, KRISTOPHER ALBERT
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5038, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BREAUX, RYAN KEITH
Age: 22
Address: GUEYDAN, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CANFORD, MELLIUM PARSON
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-09-10
Released: 2019-09-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT