Sweetwater County Arrests: September 10 – September 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RICCI, MICHAEL J Age: 42 Address: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO Booking: 2020-09-10 Released: 2020-09-10 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6924, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-10 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: , Bond: #6927, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



YOST, TERRY DANIEL Age: 35 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – < $1000, 5 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, JEREMY THOMAS Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6925, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

