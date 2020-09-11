Sweetwater County Arrests: September 10 – September 11, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RICCI, MICHAEL J
Age: 42
Address: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Booking: 2020-09-10
Released: 2020-09-10
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6924, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: , Bond: #6927, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
YOST, TERRY DANIEL
Age: 35
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Identity Theft – < $1000, 5 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6926, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL, JEREMY THOMAS
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6925, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: DISTRICT COURT