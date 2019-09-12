Sweetwater County Arrests: September 11 – September 12, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROBERSON, TRAVIS ALLEN Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-09-11 Released: 2019-09-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5045, CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, BRYANT RAY Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-09-11 Released: 2019-09-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Booking: 2016-08-08 Released: 2016-08-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: Circuit Court East

Display of License Plates – No Front Plate on Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: Circuit Court East

