Sweetwater County Arrests: September 11 – September 12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROBERSON, TRAVIS ALLEN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-11
Released: 2019-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5045, CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, BRYANT RAY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-11
Released: 2019-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Booking: 2016-08-08
Released: 2016-08-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: Circuit Court East
- Display of License Plates – No Front Plate on Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: Circuit Court East
KENDALL, TYLER LEVI
Age: 28
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking: 2019-09-11
Released: 2019-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5042, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court