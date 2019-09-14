Sweetwater County Arrests: September 13 – September 14, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HEITZMAN, TIMOTHY ALEN
Age: 39
Address: SOAP LAKE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5053, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VESTAL, MARIANO ISAAC
Age: 19
Address: MARYSVILLE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAEZ, DAWN CRISTIE
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: District Court
HICKS, LENA KAY
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5051, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
FRAMPTON, TRAVYS CHRYSTOPHER
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5050, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: District Court
SAIZ, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Hit & Run – Attended Property (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5049, CASH, $775, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOLMAN, GAUGE DAKOTA
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, KIERRA MICHELLE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-13
Released: 2019-09-13
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5047, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT