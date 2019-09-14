Sweetwater County Arrests: September 13 – September 14, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HEITZMAN, TIMOTHY ALEN Age: 39 Address: SOAP LAKE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5053, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VESTAL, MARIANO ISAAC Age: 19 Address: MARYSVILLE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAEZ, DAWN CRISTIE Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-09-13 Scheduled Release: 2019-09-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: District Court



HICKS, LENA KAY Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5051, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: District Court



FRAMPTON, TRAVYS CHRYSTOPHER Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5050, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: District Court



SAIZ, RICHARD ANTHONY Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Hit & Run – Attended Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5049, CASH, $775, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOLMAN, GAUGE DAKOTA Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-13 Scheduled Release: 2019-09-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

