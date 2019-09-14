Sweetwater County Arrests: September 13 – September 14, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HEITZMAN, TIMOTHY ALEN

Age: 39
Address: SOAP LAKE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5053, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

VESTAL, MARIANO ISAAC

Age: 19
Address: MARYSVILLE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5052, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MAEZ, DAWN CRISTIE

Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond:  Court: District Court

 

 

HICKS, LENA KAY

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5051, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

 

FRAMPTON, TRAVYS CHRYSTOPHER

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5050, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: District Court

 

 

SAIZ, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Hit & Run – Attended Property (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5049, CASH, $775, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

HOLMAN, GAUGE DAKOTA

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-13
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond:  Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANDERSON, KIERRA MICHELLE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-13
Released: 2019-09-13
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5047, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

