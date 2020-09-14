Sweetwater County Arrests: September 13 – September 14, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CLARK, TREY GERMAINE Age: 27 Address: LAUREL, MS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #6950, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6951, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RUIZ, CRYSTAL ELAINE Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6949, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBB, LLOYD JAMES Age: 25 Address: BELLECHESTER, MN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6946, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAUTCH, MATTHEW PAUL Age: 30 Address: LAKE CITY, MN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #6947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6947, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

