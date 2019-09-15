Sweetwater County Arrests: September 14 – September 15, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HENDERSHOT, JAMES JOSHUA
Age: 35
Address: JACKSON HOLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAUER, BRUCE F
Age: 68
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5055, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT