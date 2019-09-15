Sweetwater County Arrests: September 14 – September 15, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HENDERSHOT, JAMES JOSHUA Age: 35 Address: JACKSON HOLE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #5056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

