Sweetwater County Arrests: September 14 – September 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ACKERMAN, DONALD CLYDE

Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11613, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



NORTON, ANTHONY ALLEN

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-09-14 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BREWER, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-14 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11612, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Temporary Order of Protection (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11611, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Escape from Official Detention – an Arrest or Charge for a Crime (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11610, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



MCMULLAN, THOMAS EUGENE

Age: 41 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Cruelty to Animals – All Acts – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11607, CASH, $1440, Court: RS Municipal Court



COWPAR, CAMERON N

Age: 47 Address: BLOOMFIELD, CO

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-09-14 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-09-14 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges: