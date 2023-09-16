Sweetwater County Arrests: September 15 – September 16, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LAMOREAUX, KRISTOPHER ALBERT

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-15 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TURNER, MICHAEL LARRY

Age: 64 Address: GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-15 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ADOPT RULES & REGS CONSISTENT W/RULES & REGS U.S. DOT, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11614, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUTCHINSON, SHANE

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-15 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER



ISAACSON, BRANDON RAY

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-09-15 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-18 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges: