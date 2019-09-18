Sweetwater County Arrests: September 17 – September 18, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ATHERTON, JOEY LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARMIJO, JACQUALINE ANN
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5072, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5072, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court
HILSTAD, CODY SHANE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-09-17
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-17
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CAMPBELL, JANE MARIE
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2019-09-17
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5068, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBINSON, CHRISTOPHER MARK
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-03-21
Released: 2019-09-17
Type: SPLIT SENTENCE
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured, 4 counts
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4001, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court