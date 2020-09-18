Sweetwater County Arrests: September 17 – September 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

SHIFFERMILLER, EMILIE QUINN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6966, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LONG, MICHEAL DOUGLAS

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6965, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6965, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

OLSON, DARREN MATTHEW

Age: 33
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6964, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

RIVERA, KERRY RAY

Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6961, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6963, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MARQUEZ, ROBERT LEE

Age: 60
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2020-09-17
Released: 2020-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6962, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6962, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 21 to 25 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6962, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

