Sweetwater County Arrests: September 17 – September 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SHIFFERMILLER, EMILIE QUINN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6966, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LONG, MICHEAL DOUGLAS Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6965, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6965, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



OLSON, DARREN MATTHEW Age: 33 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6964, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court



RIVERA, KERRY RAY Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-17 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6961, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6963, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

