Sweetwater County Arrests: September 17 – September 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SHIFFERMILLER, EMILIE QUINN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6966, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LONG, MICHEAL DOUGLAS
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6965, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6965, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
OLSON, DARREN MATTHEW
Age: 33
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6964, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
RIVERA, KERRY RAY
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6961, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6963, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARQUEZ, ROBERT LEE
Age: 60
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2020-09-17
Released: 2020-09-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6962, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6962, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 21 to 25 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6962, SURETY OR CASH, $1455, Court: RS Municipal Court