Sweetwater County Arrests: September 18 – September 19, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SCATES, STEVEN LEE Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALCH, KENNETH LAVERNE Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #5083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARPER NIX, LACEA ANN Age: 27 Address: RAPID CITY, SD Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BYAS, COREY ALEX Age: 32 Address: FAYETTEVILLE, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5081, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCROGHAM, RAYMOND Age: 41 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5080, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARLOW, CHRISTY ANN Age: 52 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #5078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5079, CASH, $194, Court: OTHER



GARCIA, DANIEL Age: 37 Address: HOOPER, UT Booking: 2019-09-18 Released: 2019-09-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5074, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



COYNE, BRANDON MICHAEL Age: 33 Address: ROY, UT Booking: 2019-09-18 Released: 2019-09-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5075, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5075, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #5075, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – “Crack” Cocaine < 5/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5076, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5076, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT