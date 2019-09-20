Sweetwater County Arrests: September 19 – September 20, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

HILSTAD, CODY SHANE

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-09-19
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond:  Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MONTOYA, STEVEN JOSEPH

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Blackmail – Threatens Bodily Injury or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5086, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

 

BITSILLY, ROBERTO

Age: 34
Address: BLOOMFIELD, NM
Booking: 2019-09-19
Released: 2019-09-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5085, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

