Sweetwater County Arrests: September 2 – September 3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CARMINE, RYAN DAVID
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
AUSTIN PECORARO, JUSTIN TAYLOR
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRAWFORD, BREONA LORAIN
Age: 30
Address: SAN JACINTO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAUCUM, KENNY WAYNE
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4995, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
ORTIZ, MICHAEL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sniffing Glue and Similar Toxic Vapors
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4993, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAIZ, ALYSSA MARIE
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-02
Released: 2019-09-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4999, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court