Sweetwater County Arrests: September 2 – September 3, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CARMINE, RYAN DAVID Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5000, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AUSTIN PECORARO, JUSTIN TAYLOR Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #4997, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRAWFORD, BREONA LORAIN Age: 30 Address: SAN JACINTO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4996, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAUCUM, KENNY WAYNE Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Defrauding an Innkeeper – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4995, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



ORTIZ, MICHAEL Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Sniffing Glue and Similar Toxic Vapors Status: PENDING, Bond: #4993, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4992, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

