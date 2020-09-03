Sweetwater County Arrests: September 2 – September 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CONNOLLY, RODNEY JOSHUA
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-09-02
Released: 2020-09-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6888, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILSON, DERICK DAVID
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN JAMES
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6887, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court
STEVENSON, ROBBY TRENTON
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6886, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT