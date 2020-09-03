Sweetwater County Arrests: September 2 – September 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CONNOLLY, RODNEY JOSHUA Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-09-02 Released: 2020-09-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death Status: PENDING, Bond: #6888, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILSON, DERICK DAVID Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6889, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN JAMES Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6887, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court

