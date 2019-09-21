Sweetwater County Arrests: September 20 – September 21, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WOOD, ROGER L Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN Age: 36 Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5092, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CUNNINGHAM, CHELSEY CRAIG Age: 54 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2019-09-20 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5091, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER



ARCHULETA, JESSE NULL Age: 47 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5090, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



GROOM, JUSTIN ALEXANDER Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-09-20 Scheduled Release: 2019-09-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

