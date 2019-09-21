Sweetwater County Arrests: September 20 – September 21, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WOOD, ROGER L
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOCKTON, SHANE ALAN
Age: 36
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5092, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CUNNINGHAM, CHELSEY CRAIG
Age: 54
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-09-20
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5091, CASH, $3000, Court: OTHER
ARCHULETA, JESSE NULL
Age: 47
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5090, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
GROOM, JUSTIN ALEXANDER
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-20
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLATEN, RICHARD JAY
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-09-20
Released: 2019-09-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5089, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT