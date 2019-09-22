Sweetwater County Arrests: September 21 – September 22, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5097, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court
DAVIS, RUSSELL ALLEN
Age: 35
Address: BOISE, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, STEPHEN TERRENCE
Age: 41
Address: WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REVELS, LANCE ALEXANDER
Age: 28
Address: HAIRA, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5095, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT