Sweetwater County Arrests: September 21 – September 22, 2019

MERRICK, BRYAN LEE Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5097, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court



DAVIS, RUSSELL ALLEN Age: 35 Address: BOISE, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, STEPHEN TERRENCE Age: 41 Address: WESLEY CHAPEL, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

