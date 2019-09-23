Sweetwater County Arrests: September 22 – September 23, 2019



HATCH, JESSE GREER Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-09-22 Released: 2019-09-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5099, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



SANCHEZ, JOSE IVAN Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-09-22 Released: 2019-09-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5098, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

