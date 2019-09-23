Sweetwater County Arrests: September 22 – September 23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HATCH, JESSE GREER
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-22
Released: 2019-09-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5099, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
SANCHEZ, JOSE IVAN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-22
Released: 2019-09-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5098, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PERRY, ANTHONY CHRISTOPHER
Age: 57
Address: SENECA, SC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT