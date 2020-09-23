Sweetwater County Arrests: September 22 – September 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LAW, KRISTIN DEE
Age: 57
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-09-22
Released: 2020-09-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6975, CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WOULLE, TYLER JAMES
Age: 24
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6977, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HUGHES, AMY LEE
Age: 41
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6976, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
bsa_pro_ad_space id=78]