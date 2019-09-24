Sweetwater County Arrests: September 23 – September 24, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-23
Scheduled Release: 2020-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: District Court
PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOST, ANDREA MICHELLE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Schedule II Substances (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5104, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Signs (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KERBS, WILLIAM R
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-23
Released: 2019-09-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5101, CASH, $855, Court: RS Municipal Court