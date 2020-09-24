Sweetwater County Arrests: September 23 – September 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PENOFF, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6979, CASH, $545, Court: OTHER
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6978, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CLEMENT, JOANNA RENEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: , Bond: #6983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WRIGHT, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6982, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court
MAY, SHAWNEE JO
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FRECKLETON, MICHELLE LEROSS
Age: 46
Address: STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-09-23
Scheduled Release: 2020-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT