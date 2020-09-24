Sweetwater County Arrests: September 23 – September 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PENOFF, CHRISTOPHER DAVID Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6979, CASH, $545, Court: OTHER

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6978, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CLEMENT, JOANNA RENEE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: , Bond: #6983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WRIGHT, JESSICA LYNN Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6982, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court



MAY, SHAWNEE JO Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure Status: PENDING, Bond: #6981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FRECKLETON, MICHELLE LEROSS Age: 46 Address: STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-09-23 Scheduled Release: 2020-09-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

