Sweetwater County Arrests: September 24 – September 25, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ARMIJO, JACQUALINE ANN
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5116, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
CONNIN, EDWARD DALE
Age: 29
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5113, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED
Age: 33
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5114, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
HOLLIDAY, MORGAN L
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KNUDSEN, BRIAN LEE
Age: 52
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking: 2019-09-24
Released: 2019-09-24
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5109, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5109, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-09-24
Released: 2019-09-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5111, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court