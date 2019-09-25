Sweetwater County Arrests: September 24 – September 25, 2019



ARMIJO, JACQUALINE ANN Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5116, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



CONNIN, EDWARD DALE Age: 29 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5113, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



DUNKER, NICHOLAS REED Age: 33 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #5114, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court



HOLLIDAY, MORGAN L Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5108, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KNUDSEN, BRIAN LEE Age: 52 Address: WEST JORDAN, UT Booking: 2019-09-24 Released: 2019-09-24 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: GRPD Driver’s License – Required Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5109, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5109, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

