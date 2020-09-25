Sweetwater County Arrests: September 24 – September 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JULIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

FAJARDO, ANJELICA Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

