Sweetwater County Arrests: September 24 – September 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JULIAN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6987, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
FAJARDO, ANJELICA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6986, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6985, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLEMENT, JOANNA RENEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-24
Released: 2020-09-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6983, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT