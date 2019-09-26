Sweetwater County Arrests: September 25 – September 26, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RATLIFF-HILL, CHEYENNE JOSEPHINE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-25
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALLEN, BRUCE DEE
Age: 68
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5121, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
NOMURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5120, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT