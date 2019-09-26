Sweetwater County Arrests: September 25 – September 26, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RATLIFF-HILL, CHEYENNE JOSEPHINE Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-09-25 Scheduled Release: 2019-09-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, BRUCE DEE Age: 68 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-25 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5121, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



NOMURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #5119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

