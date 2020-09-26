Sweetwater County Arrests: September 25 – September 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
OWENS, SHARA MARGARITA
Age: 27
Address: ROY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Flashing Signals – Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court
FISHER, JACOB LYLE WAYNE
Age: 25
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6992, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6992, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDERSON, MISTY DAWN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6991, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6991, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court
BUCKENDORF, JUSTON WILLIAM
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-09-25
Scheduled Release: 2020-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT