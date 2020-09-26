Sweetwater County Arrests: September 25 – September 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

OWENS, SHARA MARGARITA Age: 27 Address: ROY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6993, SURETY OR CASH, $1380, Court: RS Municipal Court



FISHER, JACOB LYLE WAYNE Age: 25 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6992, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #6992, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: RS Municipal Court

Advertisement

ANDERSON, MISTY DAWN Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-25 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #6991, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6991, SURETY OR CASH, $1370, Court: RS Municipal Court

