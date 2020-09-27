Sweetwater County Arrests: September 26 – September 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HALE, KASH ADAM
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6996, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL
Age: 39
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-09-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6997, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MEANS, MARK ANTHONY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6994, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT