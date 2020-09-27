Sweetwater County Arrests: September 26 – September 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HALE, KASH ADAM Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6998, SURETY OR CASH, $2670, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PUNCHES, DEBIN ISAAC Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6996, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL Age: 39 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2020-09-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6997, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

