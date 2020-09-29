Sweetwater County Arrests” September 28 – September 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

LEASOR, STEPHANY KAYE Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSE, BRANDEN ALEXANDER Age: 31 Address: SAN DIEGO, CA Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2020-09-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement