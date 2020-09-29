Sweetwater County Arrests” September 28 – September 29, 2020

0
541

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

LEASOR, STEPHANY KAYE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7003, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ROSE, BRANDEN ALEXANDER

Age: 31
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7002, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

LUOKKA, MICHELLE SUSAN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7001, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR