Sweetwater County Arrests: September 28 – September 29, 2109

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WIEDEMAN, CHAD DANIEL
Age: 32
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking: 2019-09-28
Released: 2019-09-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5136, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GAMBELL, CHARLES DICKENS
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5141, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BRADY, TOBY DALE
Age: 31
Address: GREENVILLE, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5140, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEDOUX, MELISSA NICOLE
Age: 30
Address: TOPOCK, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5139, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Breach of Peace, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Assault
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SILER, THERA LEANNE
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT