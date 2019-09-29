Sweetwater County Arrests: September 28 – September 29, 2109



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WIEDEMAN, CHAD DANIEL Age: 32 Address: RIVERTON, WY Booking: 2019-09-28 Released: 2019-09-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5136, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GAMBELL, CHARLES DICKENS Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5141, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BRADY, TOBY DALE Age: 31 Address: GREENVILLE, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5140, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEDOUX, MELISSA NICOLE Age: 30 Address: TOPOCK, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5139, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Breach of Peace, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #5138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #5138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

