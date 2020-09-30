Sweetwater County Arrests: September 29 – September 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

ROSSY, DAVID

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-29
Released: 2020-09-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7004, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GUNYAN, SHELDON WAYNE

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7008, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

WATHEN, DAVID ALLEN

Age: 35
Address: COOS BAY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7005, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

