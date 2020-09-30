Sweetwater County Arrests: September 29 – September 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROSSY, DAVID
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-29
Released: 2020-09-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7004, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GUNYAN, SHELDON WAYNE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7008, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
WATHEN, DAVID ALLEN
Age: 35
Address: COOS BAY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7005, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT