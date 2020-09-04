Sweetwater County Arrests: September 3 – September 4, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-09-03 Released: 2020-09-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6899, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MASSEY, BENJAMIN NOAH Age: 29 Address: SNELLVILLE, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-09-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #6898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

WILLIAMS, COURTNEY LORRAINE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-09-03 Scheduled Release: 2020-09-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

