Sweetwater County Arrests: September 3 – September 4, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-03
Released: 2020-09-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6899, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MASSEY, BENJAMIN NOAH
Age: 29
Address: SNELLVILLE, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6898, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, COURTNEY LORRAINE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-09-03
Scheduled Release: 2020-09-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TSO, TERRY MANN
Age: 49
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6894, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT