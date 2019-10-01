Sweetwater County Arrests: September 30 – October 1, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KELLY, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2019-09-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5148, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
ISAAC, NORTON CRAIG
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5145, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5145, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5145, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT