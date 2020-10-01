Sweetwater County Arrests: September 30 – October 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BRADY, TOBY DALE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-09-30
Scheduled Release: 2020-12-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOSSETT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-30
Released: 2020-09-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Criminal Trespass – Signs (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7011, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT