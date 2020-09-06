Sweetwater County Arrests: September 5 – September 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GRAHAM CARRILLO, ANTHONY ALEXANDER
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6908, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DEINHARDT, JAMIE
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-09-05
Released: 2020-09-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6907, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6907, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court