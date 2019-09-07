Sweetwater County Arrests: September 6 – September 7, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HILTY, SIERRA ANN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5018, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAUL, ANTHONY MICHAEL
Age: 26
Address: ANAHEIM HILLS, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-09-06
Arresting Agency: OTHER
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
- Terroristic Threats (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER