Sweetwater County Arrests; September 8 – September 8, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WHICKER, NANCY LOUISE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5023, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
CASEY, EVAN MAURICE
Age: 18
Address: FRANKSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5022, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CASEY, KYLE BRANDON
Age: 30
Address: FRANKSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5021, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MERRICK, AMBER LYNN
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5019, SURETY OR CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MERRICK, BRYAN LEE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5020, SURETY OR CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERNAL, BRADON JACOB MATTHEW
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-09-07
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT