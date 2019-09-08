Sweetwater County Arrests; September 8 – September 8, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WHICKER, NANCY LOUISE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5023, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



CASEY, EVAN MAURICE Age: 18 Address: FRANKSTON, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5022, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CASEY, KYLE BRANDON Age: 30 Address: FRANKSTON, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5021, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MERRICK, AMBER LYNN Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5019, SURETY OR CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERRICK, BRYAN LEE Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5020, SURETY OR CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

