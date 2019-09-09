Sweetwater County Arrests: September 8 – September 9, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HILSTAD, CODY SHANE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THIENPONT, LEON DARREL
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5027, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
ooking Type:
Booking Date: 2019-09-08
Scheduled Release: 2019-09-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBERTSON, CHANDLAR DEE RAY
Age: 18
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHICKER, NANCY LOUISE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
NELSON, MATHEW JAMES
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-09-08
Released: 2019-09-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5025, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT