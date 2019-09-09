Sweetwater County Arrests: September 8 – September 9, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HILSTAD, CODY SHANE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THIENPONT, LEON DARREL Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5027, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY ooking Type: Booking Date: 2019-09-08 Scheduled Release: 2019-09-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERTSON, CHANDLAR DEE RAY Age: 18 Address: KEMMERER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #5024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHICKER, NANCY LOUISE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court

Driver’s License – Required Status: Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court

