Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office Commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Rock Springs, WY – The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 7–13, 2019, is hosting a luncheon to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and introduce the community to the important resources and services available. According to the most recent Bureau of Justice Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey, U.S. residents age 12 or older experienced 3.1 million violent victimizations and U.S. households experienced an estimated 13.3 million property crimes in 2017.

Advertisement

The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office will commemorate the advancement of victims’ rights and highlight issues surrounding victimization by holding a luncheon on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 11:30 to 1:00 at Western Wyoming Community College in Room 1003 (next to the cafeteria). The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office is honoring a law enforcement officer from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Springs Police Department, and Green River Police Department who are champions in advocating for expanded support and services to communities affected by crime.

The Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme – Honoring Our Past. Creating Hope for the Future. – encourages commemoration, honor, and respect toward the crime victim advocates, allied professionals, and selfless volunteers who have courageously worked for increased rights for crime victims. The theme also invites us to look toward a future of inclusive, accessible, and innovative resources and services for survivors.

OVC and the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office encourage widespread participation in the week’s events and in other victim-related observances throughout the year. OVC will host the annual National Crime Victims’ Service Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C., to honor outstanding individuals and programs that serve victims of crime. For additional ideas on how to support victims of crime, visit OVC’s website at www.ovc.gov.

Advertisement