Sweetwater County breaks 10-day COVID-19 reporting streak

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 28, 2020) — For the first time in ten days, Sweetwater County did not have at least one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). In those ten days, the county reported 37 of its total of 73 cases.

Wyoming did register another 18 new cases of the virus Saturday. According to the WDH website, Laramie and Park counties led in the tally with five cases each. Other new cases were reported in Uinta, Natrona, Fremont, and Converse counties. The state total is now listed at 1,097, with 295 probable cases.

Recovery numbers continued to climb with another 19 on Saturday to now stand at 831. Testing numbers also rose considerably Saturday with over 1,200 new tests reported, bringing Wyoming’s total testing number to 43,490.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday: Albany (29, -), Big Horn (10, -), Campbell (42, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (16, +1), Crook (7, -), Fremont (314, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (16, -), Laramie (154, +5), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (96, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (28, +5), Platte (2, -), Sheridan (16, -), Sublette (3, -), Sweetwater (73, -), Teton (86, +1), Uinta (132, +2), Washakie (34, -), and Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday: Albany (3), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (37), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (91), Lincoln (6), Natrona (16), Niobrara (1), Park (2), Sheridan (8), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (33), Uinta (36), and Washakie (5).