Sweetwater County breaks 100 mark with COVID-19 cases

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Monday, July 6, Sweetwater County has exceeded 100 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Six new cases were reported, bringing the total to 103. Sweetwater County increased to 10 probable cases.

Advertisement

Statewide, 37 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,349 laboratory-confirmed cases and 326 probable cases. 974 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 260 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is still 20.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.