Sweetwater County child tests positive for COVID-19, County total increases to 15

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — A Rock Springs child is Sweetwater County’s 15th case of COVID-19.

The young boy’s parents were notified Thursday, May 14, he has contracted COVID-19.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified by a private lab. The boy is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts to determine if the child is linked to other Sweetwater County cases.

Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified. Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified.

A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic.

Eleven lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

Two of the 14 previous cases were hospitalized for a brief time.

Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case – a Rock Springs woman in her 50s – was admitted to Sweetwater Memorial on April 29 and discharged May 3. The 12th confirmed case – a Green River woman in her 40s – was admitted to MSHC late in the evening May 5.

She was discharged the next day.

As the state and county ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering. Please, respect their wishes.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery store, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food, or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or cough, call your provider; call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.