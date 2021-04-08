Sweetwater County, cities to receive federal funding from American Rescue Plan Act

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 8, 2021) – At Tuesday’s Rock Springs City Council meeting, Wyoming Rep. Clark Stith of District 48 announced that Sweetwater County, Rock Springs and Green River will be receiving federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Sweetwater County will be receiving $8,212,164.

Rock Springs will be receiving $3,458,555 and Green River will be receiving $1,795,310.

According to Stith, the funding will be made in two payments and it is up to each governing body how the funding will be spent.

At the meeting, Mayor Tim Kaumo suggested the Sweetwater County Commissioners use their monies to fund the ambulance services, which has been a topic of discussion most recently because the commissioners voted to terminate the service contract at the end of March. However, they have since pushed back the termination of the contract to the end of June.

Sweetwater County Commissioner Jeffrey Smith said the commission is “grateful for the federal money coming.”

“The $4-pluss million we will see this year will be a great help toward our deficit problem. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come anywhere near completely closing the gap, but it brings us $4+ million closer,” he said.

“We do not yet have the details of the American Rescue Plan, specifically details on how the money can be spent. I am quite sure we will spend all that is allocated to us. Whether that specific money will be spent directly on ambulance service, I cannot say.

“Even if it can’t be spent on ambulance service, it will pay other obligations which in turn will free up money to be allocated elsewhere, ambulance being one of the items at the top of the list.

“The cities of Rock Springs and Green River are also receiving funds from the ARP. It would tickle me pink if they were able to contribute to the ambulance service and help the county shoulder the burden.”

Other Sweetwater County towns will be receiving funding as well.

Bairoil will receive $14,810, Granger will receive $19,542, Superior will receive $47,635 and Wamsutter will receive $71,299.

Stith said the county and cities should be receiving the first payment within the next 60 days.