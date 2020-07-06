Sweetwater County Clerk to offer evening voter registration

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office has released the following statement regarding evening voter registration:

“State law provides that a person may register to vote not less than 14 days before an election. ‘Qualified elector’ includes:

Being a citizen of the United States

Be at least eighteen years of age on the day of the next general election

Be a resident of Wyoming

Not currently adjudicated mentally incompetent

Have not been convicted of a felony, or if convicted has had his civil or voting rights restored

Voter registration closes at the close of business on Monday, August 3, 2020. If you are not sure if you are a registered voter, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 307-872-3733 and we will be happy to check for you.

Preferred Identification:

Valid Wyoming Driver’s License

Second Option with Social Security Number:

Different state Driver’s License; ID issued by a local, state, or federal agency; U.S. passport; School ID; Military ID

Third option: 2 of any of the following documents and S.S. Number:

Certificate of US citizenship or naturalization; Draft record; Voter registration from another state or county; Original or certified copy of birth certificate bearing an official seal; Certificate of birth abroad issued by US State Department; Any other form of ID issued by an official agency

The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office is open Monday-Friday 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. at 80 W Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. We will be offering two late-night registration dates to accommodate those that would like to register to vote after hours. You may also register to vote at the Polls on Election Day.

July 14, 2020, at the Rock Springs City Hall in the lobby from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

July 16, 2020 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse West Enterance in Green River from the hours of 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.”