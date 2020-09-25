Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office releases voter registration information

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 25, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office has released information regarding voter registration qualifications.

View the full statement from the Clerk’s Office below:

“State law provides that a person may register to vote not less than 14 days before an election. “Qualified elector” includes: being a citizen of the United States; be at least eight (18) years of age on the day of the next general election; is a bona fide resident of Wyoming; not currently adjudicated mentally incompetent; has not been convicted of a felony, or if convicted has had his civil or voting rights restored.

Voter registration closes at the close of business on Monday, October 19, 2020. If you are not sure if you a registered voter, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 307-872-3733 and we will be happy to check for you.

Advertisement

Preferred Identification Second Option with Social Security Number Third option: 2 of any of the following documents and S.S. Number Valid Wyoming Driver’s License Different state Driver’s License; ID issued by a local, state or federal agency; U.S. passport; School ID; Military ID Certificate of US citizenship or naturalization; Draft record; Voter registration from another state or county; Original or certified copy of birth certificate bearing an official seal; Certificate of birth abroad issued by US State Department; Any other form of ID issued by an official agency

The Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office is open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at 80 W Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. We will be offering two late-night registration dates to accommodate those that would like to register to vote after hours. You may also register to vote at the Polls on Election Day.

October 14, 2020 at the Rock Springs City Hall in the lobby from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

October 15, 2020 at the Sweetwater County Courthouse West Entrance in Green River from the hours of 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.