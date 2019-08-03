Sweetwater County Commission Meeting Is Tuesday

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Chamber at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The meeting is open to the public.

On the commissioners’ agenda for approval are:

Amendments for the FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program

The annual renewal of a cooperative agreement between Wyoming Department of Family Services Child Enforcement and Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court

A tax anticipation loan agreement for the Sweetwater Events Complex with Commerce Bank of Wyoming

Fiscal Year 2020 agreements for University of Wyoming annual contribution, and for human services.

Award of the Yellowstone Road Reconstruction Project

2019 Mill Levy

The commissioners will also hear a report on the past, present and future of horse racing in Sweetwater County. A discussion about moving forward relative to county-owned vacant facilities is also planned.

To view the commissioners’ agenda packet, go to www.sweet.wy.us.