Sweetwater County Commission Meeting Is Tuesday

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Chamber at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The meeting is open to the public.
On the commissioners’ agenda for approval are:
- Amendments for the FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program
- The annual renewal of a cooperative agreement between Wyoming Department of Family Services Child Enforcement and Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court
- A tax anticipation loan agreement for the Sweetwater Events Complex with Commerce Bank of Wyoming
- Fiscal Year 2020 agreements for University of Wyoming annual contribution, and for human services.
- Award of the Yellowstone Road Reconstruction Project
- 2019 Mill Levy
The commissioners will also hear a report on the past, present and future of horse racing in Sweetwater County. A discussion about moving forward relative to county-owned vacant facilities is also planned.
To view the commissioners’ agenda packet, go to www.sweet.wy.us.