Sweetwater County Commission Meeting Is Tuesday

Commissioners to discuss plans for county-owned vacant facilities

0
15

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — The Sweetwater County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

 

The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Chamber at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The meeting is open to the public.

On the commissioners’ agenda for approval are:

  • Amendments for the FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program
  • The annual renewal of a cooperative agreement between Wyoming Department of Family Services Child Enforcement and Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court
  • A tax anticipation loan agreement for the Sweetwater Events Complex with Commerce Bank of Wyoming
  • Fiscal Year 2020 agreements for University of Wyoming annual contribution, and for human services.
  • Award of the Yellowstone Road Reconstruction Project
  • 2019 Mill Levy

 

The commissioners will also hear a report on the past, present and future of horse racing in Sweetwater County. A discussion about moving forward relative to county-owned vacant facilities is also planned.

To view the commissioners’ agenda packet, go to www.sweet.wy.us.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR