Sweetwater County Commissioners and City Councils to meet tomorrow

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Agendas for this week’s Board of County Commissioners and City Council meetings have been released. The Board of County Commissioners will begin their meeting at 9:00 a.m. in room #115 at the County Courthouse. Rock Springs City Council and Green River City Council will begin their meetings at 7:00 p.m. in their respective City Hall Chambers.

Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners

Within the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners agenda, the board will be hearing a presentation from County Treasurer Mark Cowan regarding the Investment Management Program, approval of the BYE 23/24 Community Juvenile Services Board Grant Contract, as well as consider a resolution to vacate a publicly dedicated alleyway.

Sweetwater Commissioners Agenda

Rock Springs City Council

The Rock Springs City Council meeting will be recognizing two proclamations, hear a request from the Fire Department to close a part of Grant Street on 9/11 for the Memorial Climb, as well as approve a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health for the collection and testing of samples of well-mixed untreated wastewater to facilitate wide-scale surveillance of SARS-Co V-2.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda

Green River City Council

Located on the Green River City Council agenda, the board will be hearing a presentation from the Chamber of Commerce, the consideration to release a portion of the Seneshale Addition Standby Letter of Credit, as well as consider an agreement with Graves Consulting regarding a compensation plan study.

Green River City Council Agenda