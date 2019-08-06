Sweetwater County Commissioners In Session Today

Green River, WY (8/6/19) – The Sweetwater County Commission will meet in regular session today beginning at 8:30 a.m.

 

The meeting will take place in the Commissioners Chamber at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River and is open to the public.

On the commissioners’ agenda for approval are:

  • Amendments for the FY 2019 Air Service Enhancement Program
  • The annual renewal of a cooperative agreement between Wyoming Department of Family Services Child Enforcement and Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court

 

  • A tax anticipation loan agreement for the Sweetwater Events Complex with Commerce Bank of Wyoming
  • Fiscal Year 2020 agreements for the University of Wyoming annual contribution, and for human services.
  • Award of the Yellowstone Road Reconstruction Project
  • 2019 Mill Levy

The commissioners will also hear a report on the past, present, and future of horse racing in Sweetwater County. A discussion about moving forward relative to county-owned vacant facilities is also planned.

To view the commissioners’ agenda packet, go to www.sweet.wy.us.

