Sweetwater County could see 5 inches of snow this weekend

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (March 11, 2021) – Significant snowfall is expected to hit Sweetwater County early Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Riverton.

The heaviest snowfall will be Saturday night. Snow accumulation could reach up to five inches with northeast wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour across eastern Sweetwater County.

If traveling on the roadways, plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility caused by blowing and drifting snow. Whiteout conditions are a possibility.

Interstate-80 and other major highways across the state will be impacted so allow extra time to reach a destination.

Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County will be affected.