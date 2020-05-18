Sweetwater County Courthouse reopens to the public today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMNIG (May 18, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River will open back up today. The building has been closed to the public since March 18, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In accordance with the recommendations of the State and Sweetwater County Public Health Officers, all persons wishing to access to the building will enter the Courthouse from Flaming Gorge Way with the building exit on W. 1st North Street.

In addition, face coverings are strongly encouraged, hand sanitizing stations will be available and visitors are asked to limit the number of people in groups to those necessary to conduct business.